Actor Bill Paxton dies at 61 after surgery

Actor Bill Paxton, best known for his roles in such hit movies as "Aliens," "Apollo 13" and "Twister," has died due to complications from surgery. He was 61.

His death was announced in a statement issued Sunday by his family. The statement provided no further details.

He began his Hollywood career several decades ago, starting in the art department working on "B" movies. His movie credits over the past 40 years include playing a treasure hunter in "Titanic" and storm chaser in "Twister."

He went on to have "an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker," his family said, adding "Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable."

Several Hollywood figures took to Twitter Sunday to express sadness and shock and pay tribute to the late actor.

