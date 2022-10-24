Activists Vandalize Glass-Covered Monet with Mashed Potatoes, Painting Unharmed

Climate activists struck again on Sunday, throwing mashed potatoes on a painting by French Impressionist Claude Monet in a German museum.

Two climate activists, a man and a woman, tossed a yellow substance onto the painting before kneeling below it and gluing one hand each to the wall, according to The New York Times. The woman then spoke in German about the world's climate crisis and said that "all you are afraid of is tomato soup or mashed potatoes in a painting," the Times reported.

The painting from Monet's Grainstack series, an oil on canvas of haystacks in a field created around 1890, was on exhibit in the Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany. It was undamaged in the attack thanks to protective glass covering it.

Both activists, members of a climate change advocacy group called The Last Generation, were arrested after their protest.

Growing emissions of greenhouse gases from the burning of fossil fuels are the primary driver of the human-caused climate crisis. The top three emitters worldwide are China, the US and the European Union, and per capita, the US and Russia have the highest emissions.

The climate crisis has made extreme weather events more intense and more frequent and has been especially hard on communities in coastal and low-lying areas, as in flood-ravaged Bangladesh.

Earlier this month, activists associated with a different environmental activism group threw tomato soup on a Vincent Van Gogh painting on display in the National Gallery in London. That painting was also unharmed.