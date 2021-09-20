Activision Blizzard under SEC investigation for sexual misconduct, discrimination

Getty Images

Activision Blizzard's legal troubles continue as the video game publisher is being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal Monday. The investigation stems from a lawsuit filed by the state of California over the company's alleged toxic workplace conditions, including charges of sexual misconduct and discrimination.

The SEC subpoenaed Activision, asking for documents, board meeting minutes and other disclosures since 2019 related to the complaints of sexual misconduct. Communications from CEO Bobby Kotick and other executives are also being requested for the investigation, and current and former employees have also been subpoenaed.

Activision Blizzard didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment, but spokeswoman Helaine Klasky told the Journal that the company is cooperating with the SEC.

California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard in July accusing the company of having a "frat boy" work environment. The complaint alleges women at the company were not fairly compensated and were subject to harassment. Following the lawsuit, several prominent members of the company resigned, including Blizzard president J. Allen Brack.

Last week, Activision was hit with a complaint to the National Labor Relations Board for allegedly threatening or intimidating employees who were speaking out on workplace harassment.