Activision Blizzard hit with labor complaint over alleged worker intimidation

Angela Lang/CNET

Activision Blizzard has yet another battle on its hands. The video game giant behind popular franchises like World of Warcraft, Diablo and Call of Duty is the subject of a labor complaint filed by the Communication Workers of America.

Activision Blizzard is already being sued by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing due to charges of workplace harassment and a toxic "frat boy" culture. After Blizzard's defiant response to the suit, workers signed an open letter of complaint and led a walkout in July protesting the unfair workplace practices.

On Sept. 10, the CWA filed a formal complaint with the National Labor Relations Board alleging that Activision Blizzard intimidated and harassed workers who were trying to speak out. According to the complaint, Activision Blizzard has "threatened or disciplined employees on account of protected concerted activity; engaged in surveillance of employees engaged in protected concerted activity and engaged in interrogation of employees about protected concerted activity."

The CWA made its complaint public on Tuesday and lauded the bravery of the employees who protested against the gaming giant.

"We will always stand shoulder to shoulder with workers fighting harassment, assault, and discrimination," Tom Smith, national organizing director at CWA, said in a statement. "Activision Blizzard's response to righteous worker activity was surveillance, intimidation, and hiring notorious union busters."

Activision Blizzard didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.