Acer's new computer range keeps it thin

We first got a glimpse of the Nitro 5 at the Acer press conference last month, and Acer is leaning heavy on "modern titles at a mainstream price." Designed in different configurations to hit a variety of needs for casual gamers, the Nitro 5 will start at $799 in July (converting to around AU$1,075 or £615).

Working to give you gaming performance, the Nitro 5 will come with a dual-fan setup, fast-booting solid state drives and either GeForce 1050 Ti graphics with an Intel i7 processor or AMD Radeon RX550 graphics with a seventh-generation AMD A-series processor.

Plus, the 15.6-inch, 1,920x1080-resolution screen comes in a very angular black and red chassis, just in case you weren't sure that it was designed for gaming at first blush.

Acer also announced the Spin 1 convertible. The all-metal 14 mm (0.55-in)-thin chassis keeps it super sleek, and the touchscreen, gesture control and Acer stylus functionality will keep things moving. With an 11.6-inch 1,920x1080-resolution display and eight-hour battery life, it might be enough for Acer to get the edge in a very crowded space.

The Spin 1 will sell for $329 from July. That converts to around AU$440 or £250.

Rounding out the list of announcements was the Icona Tab range, Acer's Android 7.0 Nougat tablets. The range definitely caters to media-hungry users, packing in a quantum dot screen, subwoofer and four speakers on the Tab 10 in something less than 10 mm (0.35 in) thick, it also comes with various profiles to keep your preferences for various kinds of media in order.

There's currently no word from Acer on pricing for the tablets.

Stay tuned for more details when we go hands-on with the new devices at Computex 2017.

