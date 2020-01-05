Acer's latest Spin 5 2-in-1 courts widescreen haters

Acer

There seems to be a growing contingent of laptop users out there fed up with 16:9, wide-screen displays because that's just not an aspect ratio that's great for productivity. If this is you, Acer's new Spin 5 and its 2K-resolution, 13.5-inch touchscreen with its 3:2 ratio might be the answer.

Available in June starting at $899 (about £685 or AU$1,295), the Spin 5's taller 2,256x1,504-pixel display gives you much more vertical space for documents and spreadsheets. It also makes it a little less awkward to use handheld in tablet mode. Plus, it weighs only 2.7 pounds (1.2 kilograms) and Acer includes a Wacom AES 2.0 active stylus for drawing and writing on the screen.

The rest of the Spin 5 is pretty much what you'd expect in a premium two-in-one this size including a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, Iris Plus integrated graphics, up to 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD storage, Thunderbolt 3 ports and Wi-Fi 6.

If you're just fine with having a 16:9 display, though, Acer's Spin 3 will be available in April starting at $700. Its hardware and parts make it more of a mainstream pick compared to the Spin 5, but you you'll still find 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processors, Iris Plus graphics and Wi-Fi 6 -- and it's all built around a 14-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel touchscreen.