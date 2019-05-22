Acer updates two notebook lines with Ryzen processors

Acer

Acer is beefing up a pair of its notebook lines with new chip muscle.

The computer maker said Wednesday that the Nitro 5 and Swift 3 notebooks would be powered by the second generation of AMD's Ryzen mobile processor. The announcement comes a week before the start of the Computex tech show in Taiwan.

The Nitro 5 – a notebook aimed at gamers – is getting the second-generation Ryzen 7 3750H processor and the Radeon RX 560X graphics card. "Users can expect stunning visuals and responsive performance from the new AMD technology," Acer said in a statement.

The productivity-focused Swift 3 is getting the second-generation Ryzen 7 3700U processor and Radeon Vega graphics card. Acer says the notebook's power can perform computing-intensive tasks such as video editing and tackle casual gaming.

The beefier notebooks will be on display at Acer's Computex booth from May 28 through June 2.