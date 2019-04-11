Acer unveils new Concept D brand, Helios 700 gaming laptop and more: Watch live

Acer is again holding its annual showcase for new laptops, PCs and accessories at its Next @ Acer Global Press Conference -- this year at NYC's Brooklyn Navy Yard. CEO Jason Chen says the company chose the location for being "up-and-coming," which is likely how the company would like to see itself.
The company has already debuted a new brand for creatives, called Concept D, featuring a wide array of laptops and desktops including a tower PC that supports up to 192GB of RAM and 60TB of storage. Acer has also unveiled a handful of powerful new gaming laptops, monitors, and enterprise Chromebooks, in addition to highlighting its support for e-sports. From the stage, Jason Chen announced a three year commitment to sponsor the Intel Masters.
Here's an overview of what's been announced so far:
Predator Helios 700
- Slidable Hyperdrift keyboard that shifts down towards your wrists, while the touchpad shifts forward and hangs over the front lip
- "Magforce" keys on the keyboard with linear, pressure-sensitive WASD keys
- Intel Core i9 processos
- New WiFi 6
- 4th gen AeroBlade 3D technology
- Nvidia RTX 2080 (not Max-Q)
Predator Helios 300
- 9th gen Intel Core i7 processor
- 4 zone RGB keyboard with concave-shaped keycaps
- Overclockable GeForce RTX 2070 (Max-Q)
- 4th gen AeroBlade 3D technology
- 144Hz refresh with 3ms overdrive response
Concept D9
- Pantone Validated 4K UDH Display
- Ezel Aero hinge (similar to Acer Aspire R7)
- Fan noise unde 40dB
- Support for Wacom stylus
- First design under Acer's new lifestyle brand for creatives which emphasizes precision, performance, optimized cooling and functional design
Concept D 900
- Delta E <1 Pantone Validated
- VESA certified DisplayHDR 1000 monitor
- 99% Adobe RGB Color Gamut
- Dual Intel Xeon Gold
- Nvidia Quadro RTX 6000 graphics
- 12 memory slots, 5 storage bays, multiple PCIe slots
- Up to 192GB RAM and 60TB of storage
Concept D 500
- Intel Core i9 processor
- Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 graphics
- Integrated wireless charger
Nitro 7
- Aluminum chassis
- 144Hz/3ms high-speed display
- 9th gen INtel Core processors
- Latest Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics
- 19.9mm thin
- The Nitro 5 is also getting refreshed
Chromebook 715
- High-end touchscreen enterprise Chromebook
- 100% aluminum chassis
- Optional LED backlit keyboard and number pad
- Optional fingerprint reader
- 10-point touchscreen display
Though it may not be a household name throughout the US, Acer sells a ton of desktops, laptops, monitors, accessories and other PC-related gear -- including some of our long-time favorites, like the Acer Swift 7 and Predator 21 X.
At last year's event, Acer unveiled a range of new products including mainstream laptops, Chromebooks and gaming PCs.
This is a developing story.
Acer unveils new Concept D brand, Helios 700 gaming laptop and more
