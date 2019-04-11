Acer unveils new Concept D brand, Helios 700 gaming laptop and more: Watch live

Acer is again holding its annual showcase for new laptops, PCs and accessories at its Next @ Acer Global Press Conference -- this year at NYC's Brooklyn Navy Yard. CEO Jason Chen says the company chose the location for being "up-and-coming," which is likely how the company would like to see itself.

The company has already debuted a new brand for creatives, called Concept D, featuring a wide array of laptops and desktops including a tower PC that supports up to 192GB of RAM and 60TB of storage. Acer has also unveiled a handful of powerful new gaming laptops, monitors, and enterprise Chromebooks, in addition to highlighting its support for e-sports. From the stage, Jason Chen announced a three year commitment to sponsor the Intel Masters.

Here's an overview of what's been announced so far:

Predator Helios 700

Sarah Tew/CNET

Slidable Hyperdrift keyboard that shifts down towards your wrists, while the touchpad shifts forward and hangs over the front lip

"Magforce" keys on the keyboard with linear, pressure-sensitive WASD keys

Intel Core i9 processos

New WiFi 6

4th gen AeroBlade 3D technology

Nvidia RTX 2080 (not Max-Q)



Predator Helios 300

Sarah Tew/CNET

9th gen Intel Core i7 processor

4 zone RGB keyboard with concave-shaped keycaps

Overclockable GeForce RTX 2070 (Max-Q)

4th gen AeroBlade 3D technology

144Hz refresh with 3ms overdrive response

Concept D9

Pantone Validated 4K UDH Display

Ezel Aero hinge (similar to Acer Aspire R7

Fan noise unde 40dB

Support for Wacom stylus

First design under Acer's new lifestyle brand for creatives which emphasizes precision, performance, optimized cooling and functional design

Concept D 900

Sarah Tew/CNET

Delta E <1 Pantone Validated

VESA certified DisplayHDR 1000 monitor

99% Adobe RGB Color Gamut

Dual Intel Xeon Gold

Nvidia Quadro RTX 6000 graphics

12 memory slots, 5 storage bays, multiple PCIe slots

Up to 192GB RAM and 60TB of storage

Concept D 500

Sarah Tew/CNET

Intel Core i9 processor

Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 graphics

Integrated wireless charger

Nitro 7

Aluminum chassis

144Hz/3ms high-speed display

9th gen INtel Core processors

Latest Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics

19.9mm thin

The Nitro 5

Chromebook 715

Sarah Tew/CNET

High-end touchscreen enterprise Chromebook

100% aluminum chassis

Optional LED backlit keyboard and number pad

Optional fingerprint reader

10-point touchscreen display

Though it may not be a household name throughout the US, Acer sells a ton of desktops, laptops, monitors, accessories and other PC-related gear -- including some of our long-time favorites, like the Acer Swift 7 and Predator 21 X.

At last year's event, Acer unveiled a range of new products including mainstream laptops, Chromebooks and gaming PCs.

This is a developing story.