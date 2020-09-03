Acer Spin 7 is the world's first Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 notebook

Acer

Acer is the first across the line offering a laptop powered by the just-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 platform, with the new Spin 7. This two-in-one hybrid, presented onstage during Qualcomm's (virtual) IFA keynote, is part of a new generation of Snapdragon devices that Qualcomm says will, "support the digital transformation and mobility needs for remote productivity and learning experiences."

More specifically, 8cx Gen 2 laptops will "benefit from superior performance and multiday battery life, 5G connectivity, enterprise-grade security and AI acceleration, as well as advanced camera and audio technology."

That's a lot of keywords, but especially for remote working and learning, the new Spin 7 seems like a good example to start off with, supporting both 5G mmWave and sub-6 frequencies, and Wi-Fi 6. It also has a 360-degree hinge to swivel from a clamshell laptop into a slate-style tablet. It's 15.9mm thick and weighs 3.1 pounds (1.4kg).

The 14-inch full HD screen itself has a Gorilla Glass coating and what Acer calls, "a BPR & EPA-compliant silver-ion antimicrobial agent in the coating on the surface of the top base of the device," which seems like the kind of thing people are pointing out more often these days. There's also a Wacom stylus, and even better, it's included in the box, unlike the iPad Pro, Microsoft Surface, etc.

More importantly, Acer claims "multi-day" battery life for the Spin 7, although without specifying exactly what that means. Extended battery life is one of the main selling points of Snapdragon-based laptops, and a claim we've heard before about the first wave of similar devices starting in 2017.

But some of those early devices, like the Asus NovaGo and HP Envy x2 didn't overly impress our reviewers. They compromised too much on performance and software compatibility, while not delivering enough on battery life or lower cost. More recently, I've been testing the Lenovo Flex 5G, which I quite like so far. It has the previous Snapdragon 8cx but delivers on the 5G front, which I suspect will be the main selling point of the coming wave of 8cx Gen 2 laptops.

Of course, there's a lot more openness to shifting away from Intel-powered computers now, with Apple promising a full lineup of Arm-based Macs over the next two years. Unlike previous Windows-based Arm laptops, the Macs will probably be optimized for performance in key apps like Photoshop and Final Cut, over connectivity and portability.

We don't yet have price or availability information on the new Acer Spin 7, but note that previous Intel-based Spin 7 models have been around $1,000.