Well that didn't take long. Just hours before Asus announced its Zephyrus S GX701 will be its first gaming laptop available with an amazingly fast 300Hz display, Acer slipped into its IFA 2019 press conference that the slim Predator Triton 500 will have a 300Hz 15.6-inch display of its own.

A laptop display with a refresh rate that fast is overkill, but if gaming laptop specsmanship is your thing, it looks like you'll have at least two to choose from this year. The Triton 500 with the 300Hz display arrives in December starting at $2,800 (£2,290 or AU$4,120 converted). The 500 was joined by a new Triton 300, a 5.1-pound (2.3 kg) gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics chip, ninth-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and a 144Hz 15.6-inch full HD display for 1,300 euros. It's currently not coming to the US, but the price converts to roughly $1,430, £1,170 or AU$2,110.

Rounding out Acer's gaming announcements is the Predator Thronos Air, a $14,000 over-the-top gaming chair.

Acer also announced that 10th-gen Intel processors would be coming to many of its laptops this fall, including the new Swift 5 and Swift 3. The Swift 7 announced at CES 2019 is the world's thinnest 14-inch laptop and the Swift 5 is now the world's lightest 14-inch laptop with discrete graphics. Made from a combination magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum alloys it weighs approximately 2.2 pounds (0.99 kg) and runs on a Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor and Nvidia Geforce MX250 graphics.

The Swift 3 is essentially the same as the Swift 5, but without all the drama. It's not as thin, not as light, but still has the top-end components including the discrete graphics. It's also less expensive starting at $700, $200 less than the Swift 5's starting price of $900. Both arrive in November.

