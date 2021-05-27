Acer Next livestream now: How to watch, start time and what we know

Acer

Every spring, around the same time as Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, Acer holds its Next@Acer global press conference where it unveils its latest products for PC gaming and content creation, as well as stuff for everyone else who uses a computer. Today's the day.

For 2021, the event has no catchy title, but the invitation graphic represents what we suspect are three pillars of the announcements: creation with an emphasis on 3D, sustainability and connectivity. The conference is typically held in New York, but like last year, today it's being livestreamed from the company's HQ in Taipei on Acer's YouTube channel and , where you'll find some interactive content to go along with the announcements. The event has started and we expect it will last about 45 minutes.

In 2020 the Next@Acer event brought us the usual assortment of Predator gaming laptops and desktops, Chromebooks, rugged Enduro laptops, creative-focused Concept D PCs and laptops, and ultralight Swift laptops. We expect more of the same this go-round.

When

Now.

Where



You can watch a livestream of the event as it's happening on YouTube, Acer's event site or right here. If you miss it, don't despair -- you can always watch the replay in those same places.

What we can expect

We'll almost certainly get a smattering of updates across most of the product lines, at the very least updated with the newest chips from Intel, Nvidia and AMD. With more students and businesses relying on Chromebooks for distance learning and remote workers, we expect to see a Chrome device or two as well.