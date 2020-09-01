Acer joins GeForce RTX 3000 series, 360Hz monitor game

Acer

Nvidia announced its new GeForce RTX 3000-series graphics cards today, along with its Reflex analysis technology for isolating latency problems between the keyboard, mouse and display, so it's no surprise that the manufacturers are piling on the announcements to match. Acer steps up with upgraded Orion desktop models and more details on the Predator X25 monitor.

Specifically, the Predator X25 display now adds the Reflex Latency Analyzer, the built-in hardware component of the aforementioned Reflex technology.

Acer also refreshed its Predator Orion 9000, 5000 and 3000 towers with the latest Nvidia cards.