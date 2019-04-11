Acer Chromebook 715, 714 are ready to fly business class for $499

Sarah Tew/CNET

Acer's pushing hard into the corporate world with its latest Chromebooks.

At its Next@Acer press event in New York Thursday, the PC maker announced the new 15.6-inch Chromebook 715 and 14-inch Chromebook 714. Both feature premium all-aluminum chassis with military-grade durability to survive drops from up to 48 inches (122 cm) and downward force up to 132 pounds (60 kg). Each is certified Citrix Ready so they'll work with Citrix's business solutions.

Other key features include Gorilla Glass touchpads, optional LED backlit keyboards -- a rarity on Chromebooks -- and fingerprint readers. They'll both be available with full-HD IPS displays with an upgrade options for a 10-point touchscreen.

The Acer Chromebook 715 and 714 will be available in July starting at $499.

Though it may not be a household name throughout the US, Acer sells a ton of desktops, laptops, monitors, accessories and other PC-related gear -- including some of our long-time favorites, like the Acer Swift 7 and Predator 21 X.

At last year's event, Acer unveiled a range of new products including mainstream laptops, Chromebooks and gaming PCs.

