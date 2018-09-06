Academy Awards postponing new 'popular film' Oscar

Marvel

Apparently the Academy Awards' new "popular" movie category announced recently wasn't very ... popular.

On Thursday, the Academy of Motion Pictures announced that its planned new category involving achievement in popular film was on hold.

"There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognize the need for further discussion with our members," Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Back in August, the Academy of Motion Pictures announced the planned addition of a new category involving "achievement in popular film." Few details were made available, but it seemed likely the group wanted to recognize giant blockbusters such as Marvel's Black Panther.

Such big-budget films are often recognized in visual effects and other technical categories, but are seldom chosen as best picture. The features nominated in the popular film category would also have been eligible for best picture, which does seem to confuse the issue, and may have contributed to the postponement of the category.

The category could resurface. The Academy "will examine and seek additional input regarding the new category," THR reported.

The Academy Awards are scheduled for Feb. 24 and will air on ABC.