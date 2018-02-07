Getty Images

When you really want something, but don't have enough money in the bank, what do you do?

Well, for about a fifth of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, it appears they chose to buy on credit.

That's the latest revelation from roughly 3,000 people surveyed by CoinDesk, a cryptocurrency news service, for its "State of Blockchain 2018" report. It said more than 80 percent of respondents "didn't go into debt to purchase cryptocurrency." Of those that did go into debt, about half had paid it back, the survey noted.

The frenzy over Bitcoin has already become meme worthy, but this adds a new dimension to go along with talk of Bitcoin bros and the buying and selling of explicit drugs. Cryptocurrencies got an extra boost of attention in December too, when a Bitcoin's value rose above $19,000, before crashing to about $8,000 currently.

Bitcoin fans say it could potentially replace money across the world, though the US and other countries increasingly view it as an investment, rather than a form of money.