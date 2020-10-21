Abode's Outdoor Smart Camera is available for preorder

Abode's Outdoor Smart Camera is now available for preorder with products expected to ship the week of Nov. 16. The device, which works with the company's DIY home security system or as a standalone camera, is available at a discounted early-bird price of $159.
The camera, which originally made its debut at CES 2020, includes 1080p HD livestreaming, night vision, a 152-degree field of view, motion detection, and two-way audio. The Outdoor Smart Camera can also be used indoors, is Alexa compatible, and can be hardwired or used with a power adapter.
The camera has facial recognition using a database of familiar faces you create in the Abode app. People and package detection is coming soon, according to the preorder page.
Here's a look at what the camera can do:
