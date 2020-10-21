CNET también está disponible en español.

Abode's Outdoor Smart Camera is available for preorder

The security camera has an early-bird price tag of $159.

The Abode Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera can be hard-wired like a doorbell or plugged into an outlet.

 James Martin/CNET

Abode's Outdoor Smart Camera is now available for preorder with products expected to ship the week of Nov. 16. The device, which works with the company's DIY home security system or as a standalone camera, is available at a discounted early-bird price of $159.

The camera, which originally made its debut at CES 2020, includes 1080p HD livestreaming, night vision, a 152-degree field of view, motion detection, and two-way audio. The Outdoor Smart Camera can also be used indoors, is Alexa compatible, and can be hardwired or used with a power adapter. 

The camera has facial recognition using a database of familiar faces you create in the Abode app. People and package detection is coming soon, according to the preorder page.

