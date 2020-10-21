Abode's Outdoor Smart Camera is available for preorder

James Martin/CNET

Abode's Outdoor Smart Camera is now with products expected to ship the week of Nov. 16. The device, which works with the company's DIY home security system or as a standalone camera, is available at a discounted early-bird price of $159.

Read more: The best home security cameras of 2020

The camera, which originally made its debut at CES 2020, includes 1080p HD livestreaming, night vision, a 152-degree field of view, motion detection, and two-way audio. The Outdoor Smart Camera can also be used indoors, is Alexa compatible, and can be hardwired or used with a power adapter.

The camera has facial recognition using a database of familiar faces you create in the Abode app. People and package detection is coming soon, according to the preorder page.

Here's a look at what the camera can do: