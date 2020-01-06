Abode's outdoor security camera can be a smart doorbell too

Abode

CES 2020

Abode, the startup behind the Smart Security Kit and the Iota Security Kit, is back with a new product -- the Abode Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera. The $199 weather-resistant security camera has a unique design that can be hardwired via existing doorbell wires or plugged into an outlet with the included power adapter. This is yet another example of a growing trend toward smart home devices with flexible installations, like the battery-powered Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cam.

Here's an overview of the Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera's main specs and features:

1080p HD livestreaming

A 152-degree field of view

Motion detection

Two-way audio

Facial recognition using a database of familiar faces you create in the Abode app

Use inside or outside

Hard-wire or use power adapter

Works with Alexa Apple HomeKit

I'm intrigued by this camera's modular design and multiple power options, although I can't imagine using it as a doorbell since this particular model doesn't have an integrated doorbell button. Instead, visitors would have to wait for the camera owners to get a motion alert on their phone, telling them someone's there -- and hope that they answer the door or chat with them using the two-way talk feature. Abode says it plans to offer a similar model with a built-in buzzer in the future.

Abode

The Abode Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera will hit stores early this year. Abode will offer an optional cloud service subscription with this camera; it can be used as a stand-alone camera or with another Abode security system.

