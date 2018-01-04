Abode's excellent security system teams with Google Assistant

Chris Monroe/CNET

One of our favorite security systems of the past year is getting even more feature rich. Abode announced Google Assistant integration on Thursday, allowing you to control compatible devices in your Abode smart home setup with your voice.

Abode offers a wide variety of DIY security devices that communicate with the company's central hub via Z-Wave or Zigbee. The scalable system and flexible monitoring service helped Abode stand out when we tested it in the Spring, and it already offered some voice commands through Amazon's assistant Alexa.

Now, if you have a Google Home, you'll be able to use your voice to command Abode's switches, dimmers, and lights. A future upgrade will even allow you to arm and disarm the system with your voice.

Google Home uses Google's digital assistant (just called Google Assistant). You can also talk to Google Assistant via your phone and on certain third-party speakers. With support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, Abode increases its flexibility -- it's now a viable DIY security system no matter what smart speaker you want at the center of your smart home.