Abode is launching a $35 smart security camera

Abode

Home security developer Abode is launching a new, standalone smart security camera called the Cam 2 -- and it's going to cost only $35. The Abode Cam 2 will work indoors and outdoors, and is available for preorder now at a promotional price of $30.

Since home security competitor Wyze reshuffled the smart cam market in 2017 with its $20 Wyze Cam, Wi-Fi connected cameras from other developers have become significantly more affordable industry-wide. Wyze's indoor/outdoor camera sells for $24, so this new Cam 2 enters Abode into the increasingly competitive, super-cheap category of outdoor smart cameras.

The Abode Cam 2 will include the features you'd expect to see in a smart cam in 2021: 1080p resolution, live-feed monitoring and motion and person alerts. You'll also get full-color night vision, and Abode says package and pet alerts will come later this year.

Of course, many of these features require a subscription to Abode's Standard or Pro Plans, which cost about $73 and $240 per year, respectively. Such plans are fairly common these days, though Abode's are a little pricier than similar plans from companies like Ring, Arlo and Wyze.

The Cam 2 will work with Google Assistant and Alexa. It will also integrate with Abode's larger DIY security kits, which typically include door/window sensors, motion sensors, a keypad and more. It is available for preorder starting today, and is expected to ship in April.