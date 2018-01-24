Abode

Abode, the makers of home security cameras, sensors and accessories, today announced a price reduction on its starter kits. Beginning Feb. 1, the new kits will start at $279 and replace Abode's previous lineup. The entry-level $279 kit will include one of each of the following devices:

Abode hub, complete with an integrated siren and battery backup, as well as support for Z-Wave, Zigbee and Abode's radio frequency accessories (cellular backup optional).



Door and window sensor.



Key fob.



Motion sensor.



When I first reviewed the original Abode Starter kit, I was impressed by its ease of installation and number of smart home integrations. For $300, you got the Abode hub, two door and window sensors, a motion detector (with a built-in camera) and a key fob. Abode also works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT for a variety of voice-enabled automations and other advance integrations.

Abode will also offer two additional bundled kits -- the $329 Starter kit + Connect plan and the $379 Starter kit + Secure Plan. The Connect plan adds 3G cellular backup and 14-day event storage; the Secure plan offers continuous professional monitoring, cellular backup and 90-day event storage.

The startup will continue to sell optional security accessories on an a la carte basis, as well. One such device is Abode's latest addition -- the $329 Iota. Iota is an all-in-one home security system, complete with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit compatibility. It also has built-in Z-Wave and Zigbee hubs and a 1080p HD camera.

We plan to test the Iota system soon, so check back to see how it compares to standalone systems like the $99 Canary View.