Abode drops the price of its home security starter kit

Home security startup Abode will reduce the price of its starter kit starting Feb. 1.

Abode's new starter kits will start at $279.

Abode, the makers of home security cameras, sensors and accessories, today announced a price reduction on its starter kits. Beginning Feb. 1, the new kits will start at $279 and replace Abode's previous lineup. The entry-level $279 kit will include one of each of the following devices:

  • Abode hub, complete with an integrated siren and battery backup, as well as support for Z-Wave, Zigbee and Abode's radio frequency accessories (cellular backup optional).
  • Door and window sensor.
  • Key fob.
  • Motion sensor.

When I first reviewed the original Abode Starter kit, I was impressed by its ease of installation and number of smart home integrations. For $300, you got the Abode hub, two door and window sensors, a motion detector (with a built-in camera) and a key fob. Abode also works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT for a variety of voice-enabled automations and other advance integrations. 

Abode will also offer two additional bundled kits -- the $329 Starter kit + Connect plan and the $379 Starter kit + Secure Plan. The Connect plan adds 3G cellular backup and 14-day event storage; the Secure plan offers continuous professional monitoring, cellular backup and 90-day event storage. 

The startup will continue to sell optional security accessories on an a la carte basis, as well. One such device is Abode's latest addition -- the $329 Iota. Iota is an all-in-one home security system, complete with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit compatibility. It also has built-in Z-Wave and Zigbee hubs and a 1080p HD camera.

We plan to test the Iota system soon, so check back to see how it compares to standalone systems like the $99 Canary View.

