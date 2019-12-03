Ablo, Call of Duty top Google Play's best apps and games of 2019

After Apple announced its picks for the best apps and games on its platforms earlier this morning, Google on Tuesday revealed its top picks for this year's content.
In a blog post, the company announced it has two categories of winners: a "users' choice" for the best movie, app, game and ebook selected by the company's Google Play users as well as the company's own selections for the best app and best game.
For best app, Google Play users seemed to love Video Editor- Glitch Video Effects from developer InShot. The app currently has a five-star rating with over 62,000 reviews on the store and over 10 million downloads. Social app Ablo, from MassiveMedia, was Google's pick for the app of the year.
Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame was chosen by the store's users as the best movie of the year while Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark by Alvin Schwartz was named the best ebook.
Call of Duty: Mobile was deemed the best game for 2019 by both users and Google.
As with Apple's awards, the winners are often promoted on the front page of the Play Store, giving them added exposure during the holiday season.
In addition to the awards, Google also revealed what TV shows, movies, ebooks and audiobooks topped its US charts. Spoiler alert: a lot of people seemed to be interested in Endgame and Game of Thrones.
The full lists can be found below.
Top-Selling Movies of 2019
- Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame
- Aquaman
- A Star Is Born
- Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Top-Selling TV Shows of 2019
- Game of Thrones
- The Walking Dead
- The Big Bang Theory
- Riverdale
- Yellowstone
Top-Selling Ebooks of 2019
- The Mister by E L James
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark by Alvin Schwartz
- Tiamat's Wrath by James S. A. Corey
- The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
- The Institute by Stephen King
Top-Selling Audiobooks of 2019
- Becoming by Michelle Obama
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
- Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop
- A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire: Book One by George R. R. Martin
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling
