Abbott recalls 465,000 pacemakers to protect against hacks

BSIP/UIG

If you rely on a tiny gadget to help your heart pump properly, you might have wondered: Could your pacemaker be hacked?

Yes, it's theoretically possible. And that's why Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) is once again recalling some 465,000 pacemakers to help protect patients from any spy-movie style assassination attempts or other issues.

It's a voluntary recall, so patients are being told to consult with their doctors before coming in for the procedure -- which thankfully consists of a simple 3-minute wireless firmware update (using a wand, according to the pamphlet) instead of anything invasive.

The FDA-approved firmware update actually includes a pair of important-sounding fixes. In addition to some enhanced security, the update also comes with a way to detect if a pacemaker's battery drains abnormally quickly and alert the patient.

The FDA and Abbott say they haven't had any issues with any of the 50,000 firmware updates they've installed so far.

(Via ThreatPost)



