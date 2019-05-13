Aaron Rodgers travels from Green Bay to Kings Landing for Game of Thrones cameo

Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Viewers focusing on the drama and action of Sunday's Game of Thrones episode may have missed a certain MVP cameo.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a brief cameo in "The Bells" episode Sunday night. The avid Game of Thrones fan gave his followers on Instagram a shot of himself in uniform saying, "It was just for a few seconds, but I'll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones."

When the episode aired, several Twitter users posted a screenshot of the Super Bowl champ decked in archer's gear for the Lannisters. Rodgers was only on screen for seconds, making him easy to miss.

Aaron Rodgers made his entrance on #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/AIMN9FqHsX — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) May 13, 2019

Rodgers isn't the first athlete to indulge their geek side by donning soldier's garb in a brief appearance in Game of Thrones. In season 7, New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard had a cameo as a spear-throwing soldier also in the Lannister army.

Fortunately for the two athletes, they didn't receive the negative reaction like singer Ed Sheeran did for his Game of Thrones cameo in season 7.

HBO didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.