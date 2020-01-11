A year of PlayStation Plus is now just $36.79

Sony

While it's certainly possible to enjoy a PS4 without a PlayStation Plus subscription, to most gamers, that sounds a little bleak. Odds are really good that you'd rather subscribe. After all, PlayStation Plus gives you 10GB of online storage for saved games, access to a monthly selection of free games, early access to demos and betas and -- most importantly -- it's the only way to do online multiplayer gaming. PlayStation Plus is usually $60 a year, but right now you can snag a full year of PlayStation Plus at CDKeys for just $36.79.

This deal is for PSN accounts in the US, and won't work in any other region. After purchase, you'll get a digital key for your subscription via email. To activate it, you'll need to go to the PlayStation Store app on your PS4 and select "Redeem Code." If you already have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, this deal will extend it for an additional year from whenever your existing subscription expires.

This article was published previously. It has been updated with new pricing.

Now playing: Watch this: Spider-Man PS4 gameplay looks... amazing

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.