TV and Movies

'Wrinkle in Time' trailer whisks fans off on magical journey

The beloved children's fantasy book delivers a new trailer, and it features real star power.

A new trailer for "A Wrinkle in Time," the upcoming film based on the beloved children's book by Madeleine L'Engle, was released Sunday night during the American Music Awards.

The dazzling preview focuses on young Meg Murry (Storm Reid), who is searching for her mysteriously missing scientist father (Chris Pine), aided by her friend Calvin and her genius brother Charles Wallace. A teaser trailer was released back in July.

Their journey looks dazzling and dangerous, but they're aided by Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon) and Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling). Ava DuVernay ("Selma") is the director.

"A Wrinkle In Time" comes out March 9, 2018 in the US and March 23 in the UK, with no Australia release date yet.

