A voter's guide to tech issues, from antitrust to online privacy

Primary season is in full swing. Iowa and New Hampshire have already held their contests, though the Midwest vote was thrown into disarray by a faulty app. The Nevada caucuses are on Saturday. Super Tuesday, which will award some of the biggest delegate counts for presidential hopefuls, is coming up on March 3.

Tech issues, from net neutrality to rural broadband, will be part of the conversation as the campaign grinds on. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the privacy trade-offs that come with using their favorite apps. Silicon Valley's global power has grown, and it now has massive financial and political clout. A trade dispute with China could boost the prices of the gadgets we buy.

All of the major Democratic presidential candidates have made technology a key part of their campaign platforms. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has hammered home a gospel of antitrust regulation. Sen. Amy Klobuchar has promised to connect every household in the US to the internet by 2022. Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said he'd "make net neutrality the law of the land" if elected.

Here's your 2020 election cheat sheet on the candidates' tech policies.

Antitrust

President Donald Trump has been sympathetic to breaking up tech companies, but not because of antitrust concerns. Instead, the president has expressed concern that big tech companies discriminate against conservative voices.

Joe Biden: Says that the industry needs more regulation and that some companies might need to be broken up.

Bernie Sanders: Believes tech companies have too much power, and has said he would "absolutely" look to break up Facebook, Google and Amazon.

Elizabeth Warren: Has made breaking up tech giants, including Facebook, Amazon and Google, a cornerstone of her campaign. Specifically, Warren wants to undo past mergers and acquisitions, like Facebook's purchase of Instagram. She has also called for legislation that would prevent companies that own platforms from competing on them, such as Amazon selling its own products in competition with other vendors.

Pete Buttigieg: Says that the industry needs more regulation and that some companies might need to be broken up.

Amy Klobuchar: Says that the industry needs more regulation and that some companies might need to be broken up.

Online privacy

The Trump administration has met with big tech companies and trade groups to discuss privacy protection. It hasn't, however, indicated potential approaches to the issue.

Biden: The former vice president hasn't said much about data privacy on the 2020 campaign trail. But some people have expressed concern about Biden's record on other privacy issues

Sanders: Says company executives should be "prosecuted if there is evidence of negligence" in cases of consumer privacy breaches.

Warren: Says CEOs of big companies should be fined or face jail time for hacks or privacy breaches that affect a certain number of users.

Buttigieg: Supports a US version of the "right to be forgotten," a European regulation that lets citizens request that platforms like Google remove certain search results about them.

Klobuchar: Favors what's been called a "data dividend," which would tax companies for sharing user information and return the money to citizens.

Rural broadband

The White House worked with the Federal Communications Commission on the Rural Digital Opportunity program, which reallocates $20.4 billion in funding to subsidize broadband infrastructure in underserved areas. Trump has also included high-speed internet access as part of a $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Biden: Has proposed spending $20 billion to expand rural broadband

Sanders: Has proposed High-Speed Internet for All, which would include $150 billion in infrastructure grants and which would require ISPs to provide a low-cost basic plan.

Warren: Plans investments of $80 billion in rural broadband, and suggested that grants will go to local governments and publicly funded utilities rather than ISPs.

Buttigieg: Plans to invest $80 billion in rural broadband.

Klobuchar: Promises to connect every household in the US to the internet by 2022.

Net neutrality

The FCC, under Chairman Ajit Pai, in 2017 ordered the repeal of net neutrality. The move eliminated rules preventing broadband providers from blocking or slowing access to websites or charging companies extra to deliver content faster. After a federal court upheld the repeal last year, Trump called the decision a "great win."

Biden: Hasn't stated support for net neutrality regulation as a presidential candidate. When Biden was a senator, he never co-sponsored or supported net neutrality legislation. He's cozy with Comcast executives, who have lobbied against strict net neutrality regulations. Comcast senior vice president David Cohen hosted Biden's first fundraiser after he announced his bid for president.

Sanders: Has long supported net neutrality, calling the 2017 repeal of the FCC's Obama-era net neutrality rules "an egregious attack on our democracy." He advocates reinstating the FCC's net neutrality regulations, including classifying broadband providers as common carriers under Title II of the Communications Act.

Warren: Supported the Senate effort to turn back the FCC's 2017 repeal of net neutrality. She's promised to restore net neutrality regulation and appoint FCC commissioners who will regulate internet service providers as "common carriers" under Title II.

Buttigieg: Has promised to "make net neutrality the law of the land" if elected president. When Buttigieg was mayor of South Bend, he signed the Cities Open Internet Pledge, in which he committed to take steps to prevent internet service providers from "throttling, blocking, or limiting government content on the internet."

Klobuchar: Says she will codify "strong" net neutrality principles within her first 100 days as president. She's long supported net neutrality and was the only senator to grill Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation on his dissent in a case that upheld the 2015 net neutrality rules.

China and tariffs

Trump has used tariffs -- taxes paid by importers on goods arriving from foreign countries -- to pressure the Chinese government on broader trade issues. Two rounds of tariffs, including a 15% tariff on products like phones, laptops and tablets, have gone into effect. Another round was avoided in a "phase one" trade deal.

On the campaign trail, the candidates have been particularly tightlipped and vague about their views on China.

Biden: Says Trump's negotiations have hurt American farmers and manufacturers. He says the US needs "new rules" and "new processes" to dictate trade relationships with foreign countries.

Sanders: Says he "strongly supports" tariffs against China but argues "Trump gets it wrong in terms of implementation."

Warren: Supports aggressive negotiations with China but says "tariffs are one part of reworking our trade policy overall."

Buttigieg: Says the US has "a lot of different forms of leverage in the relationship" but calls Trump's tariffs a "fool's errand."