Brian Lawdermilk

It stands as a broken down metaphor for our times.

The Leonardo suit, as worn by actor Mark Case in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III. A rotten, slowly decaying collectors item, lurking in the darkest corners of your false nostagia. Obliterating the rose-tinted glasses you wear to look back upon your days of halcyon youth.

It's yours, for the low, low price of $10,000. Or even $15,000 depending on how the auction goes.

It looks like this:

You can buy this rotting, screen-used TMNT III Leonardo suit if you want. pic.twitter.com/f7no7LtGwl — Jayme K (@brainexploderrr) September 30, 2019

The auction was unearthed by Twitter user Jayme K, but you can go direct right here. If you dare.

"Both the body and head of the costume show substantial breakdown to the foam latex elements and require restoration," reads the item description. "The body is currently filled with some stuffing and rests on an oversize clothing hangar -- additional work is needed to make the piece stand."

Starting bids are $5,000, but Prop Store expects the item to sell for somewhere between $10,000 and $15,000. I don't know much about prop auctions but that seems... optimistic. That being said, just one single Donatello mask (from the same movie) went for $1,700 in 2018, so what do I know?

Prop Store did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Leonardo costume stands over 6 feet tall, and was built to house an actual human being. Realistically, you could buy this and use it as a costume. I guess that's Halloween sorted.

The auction opens October 1, 5am PST, in case you're interested.