A Super Mario movie starring Chris Pratt is coming Dec. 21, 2022

Nintendo Direct are all about new Switch video games, but one of the biggest announcements from Thursday's showcase wasn't about a video game at all. Nintendo is teaming up with the studio behind Despicable Me to bring a new Mario movie to the big screen, coming Dec. 21, 2022.

If you've been burned by Mario films in the past, you may be reassured by the star-studded cast. The flick will star Chris Pratt as Mario, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong and Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach.

"It'll be a while longer before we can share a glimpse of Mario in action on the big screen," said Mario-creator Shigeru Miyamoto, went on to announce the film's cast. Miyamoto lovingly referred to Pratt as "so cool", and promised a "monster performance" from Black as Bowser.

Additionally, Charlie Day will play Luigi and Keegan-Michael Key will play Toad.

"This is a very collaborative project between Illumination and Nintendo," Miyamoto said, "and I myself have been enjoying a creative process that is a little bit different from making games. It may be a while before we can share more updates, but we hope you can look forward to it."



