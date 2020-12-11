A SpaceX Falcon 9 will give SiriusXM a boost as soon as Sunday

SpaceX

Following the first high-altitude test flight of its latest Starship prototype, which ended with some serious fireworks, SpaceX is back to business as usual with the next launch of one of its workhorse Falcon 9 rockets.

Elon Musk's rocket company will boost a new SiriusXM satellite to orbit for the satellite radio provider from Cape Canaveral in Florida as soon as Sunday. The satellite is labeled SXM-7 and will replace the company's XM-3 satellite.

The launch was originally set for blastoff Friday but was scrubbed with just 30 seconds left on the countdown clock.

"Standing down from today's launch attempt to perform additional ground system checkouts; teams are working toward no earlier than Sunday, December 13 for next launch attempt," the company tweeted.

No official launch window has been announced just yet, but I'd expect to see another two-hour window around midday, Eastern Time.

SXM-7 was built by contractor Maxar, which said in a statement that it "will deliver the highest power density of any commercial satellite on-orbit, sending more than 8,000 watts of content to the continental US, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, increasing the quality of signal for SiriusXM subscribers."

For the job, SpaceX will be using a veteran first stage booster that's flown on six previous missions. One half of the fairing, or nose cone, has also flown previously. The booster is expected to land on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic not long after liftoff, and SpaceX may also try to recover both halves of the fairing, a process that's becoming more routine.

As soon as a new launch window and livestream become available, we'll add them to this post.