Looking for better outdoor security? Mounting a security camera near the garage, alleyway or back door of your house is often a headache, because at least for the foreseeable future, cameras continue to need power. For the current crop of outdoor cameras, that generally means running a power cable through your wall or hauling a ladder outdoors every few months to change the batteries.

That's what makes the Argus 2 Security Camera with Solar Panel for $68.99 (when you click the on-page 10%-off coupon and then apply promo code EXWH9P7O) such a compelling buy. Regular price: $114.99. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

As the name implies, it's a solar-powered outdoor camera, so it's completely self-contained, with never a need to swap batteries.

The Argus 2 is an IP65 weatherproof cam that captures video at 1080p with its 130-degree lens. It features night vision and two-way audio so you can use the mobile app to converse with whoever crosses your threshold. The networking options are limited, though: It connects to your home network only via 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

The camera appears pretty versatile. It attaches magnetically to the wall mount, so it's essentially a portable security camera you can remove from the outdoor mount and bring indoors or take on the road. The solar panel charges the Argus's internal battery continuously while in daylight, but if you dismount the camera, you can also charge it via USB. And it works with both Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can access the live video stream by voice command.

The camera is a moderately updated version of the first-gen Argus security camera, which CNET's Megan Wollerton gave three stars and called "a simple, affordable outdoor cam does a pretty good job protecting your yard." On Amazon, it has a four-star rating from about 500 Amazon buyers, which both FakeSpot and ReviewMeta think is a fairly legitimate score. If you're looking for a hassle-free solar powered security camera, the Argus 2 has a hard-to-beat price.