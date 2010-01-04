A skillet and much more

Sur La Table

The Fissler Pressure Skillet is a particularly versatile pan. With a 10.2-inch diameter and a 4.2-quart capacity, this skillet can be used to cook anything from an entire meal for two to a dish for a big dinner. It has a Novogrill surface, allowing you to grill and fry without adding oil. The surface also has a nonstick coating. The skillet comes with a pressure lid that allows you an alternative way to cook. The pan can saute, steam, and braise. The pan has all the safety features expected from a modern pressure cooker, such as an automatic steam release and a Euromatic safety valve. Its versatility lets you cook even complicated dishes without having to switch between different pans, keeping the mess to a minimum.

The Fissler Pressure Skillet's base has a pure aluminum core, which is covered with stainless steel. It will not separate or warp and can be used on any stove, including induction ranges. Additionally, the skillet has plastic handles that are easy to grip. It comes with a wire basket and a glass lid. The skillet is dishwasher-safe and has a limited lifetime warranty. The Fissler Pressure Skillet is available for $150.