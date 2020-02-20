Colourpop

It's been almost 30 years since Sailor Moon first hit our screens, but finally there's a makeup line worthy of the Sailor Guardians. The set, which features moons, stars, pink glitter and cats, comes from affordable beauty brand Colourpop.

The Sailor Moon makeup collection includes the Pretty Guardian eyeshadow palette for $20; two lip bundles -- called Daylight and Moonlight -- for $15 each; four different lip glosses called Usagi, Bun Head, Sailor Moon and Moon Tiara for $8 each; two different blushes called Cat's Eye and From The Moon for $12 each; and two glitter gel pots called Moonlight Legend and Moon Prism Powder for $9.

Or you can get everything in the entire collection for $89.

As of time of publication, however, everything is out of stock apart from the Moon Tiara lipgloss, but you can sign up for Colourpop to email you when it becomes available again.

Colourpop's cosmetics are all formulated, manufactured, tested, packaged and sold out of Los Angeles. It also sells Disney Princess, Disney Villains and Frozen II makeup collections. The company ships to the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the UK and France.