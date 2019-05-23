A robot dog just pulled a 3-ton plane and we're not scared at all

IIT-Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia

Just over a month after a pack of SpotMini robot dogs pulled a huge truck, researchers with the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT) tested the strength of a different robot dog, the HyQReal, at the Genova Airport in Italy on May 15. The HyQ pulled a 3-ton Piaggio P180 Avanti passenger airplane almost 33 feet, according to a release from the researchers.

We can agree that three tons is a lot. The dozens of videos of kicking the robot dogs over and watching them get back up now seem like a terrible idea. Not only that, the HyQ is one of the larger robots, especially compared to MIT's Mini Cheetah.

"Pulling a plane allowed us to demonstrate the robot's strength, power-autonomy and the optimized design," said Claudio Semini, project leader at IIT's Dynamic Legged Systems lab, said in the release. "We wanted to achieve something that has never been done before, and we succeeded last week."

Researchers at the institute hope to design the HyQ to be more durable so it can be used in multiple situations like disaster response, agriculture, decommissioning and inspection.

"We are working with the Italian Fire fighters inside a project funded by the INAIL - the Italian National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work. We are not targeting the first response yet, but support in the aftermath of a disaster. Bringing sensors into unsafe areas, manipulating and moving objects, opening doors, etc," Semini said in an email.

Semini said that improvements in hardware and software are bringing the real deployment of the robots closer. The HyQ was a joint design from IIT and Moog, a designer and manufacturer of control components and systems.

Originally published May 23 at 6:35 a.m. PT.

Update, at 6:46 a.m. PT: Adds response and video from IIT.