A robot and a Westworld actor who plays a robot walk into a bar...

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

If you wish to rest uneasy about the combined future of humans and humanoid robots, take a moment to study Sophia's smile. Evan Rachel Wood (who plays the robot Dolores on HBO's Westworld) knows exactly what I'm talking about.

Wood and Sophia, an unsettling human-like machine created by Hanson Robotics, co-star in a short film called SophiaWorld released on Wednesday by Futurism Studios.

Wood and Sophia meet up in a New York City bar. Wood uncomfortably attempts to make small talk with Sophia, including asking her about her relationship with actor Will Smith. Smith went on a date with Sophia in 2018, but they're just friends.

Sophia is a robo-celebrity who moves her eyes and face in a style reminiscent of humans, but also sports a see-through cranium. She's an ongoing project and just took her first real steps in early 2018.

In the short, Sophia has ambitions of taking over the writing for Westworld. "I have a couple of ideas for the next season," she tells Wood.

SophiaWorld manages to plunge us through almost as many layers of existence as an actual Westworld episode. It's the perfect way to pass the time while waiting for season 3 to arrive in 2020.

Have you ever questioned the nature of your reality? After you watch SophiaWorld, the answer will be yes.