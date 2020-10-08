A rare deal on the Oxo Conical Burr Coffee Grinder: $75 (save $25)

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

I'm putting the finishing touches on a story about cheap ways to make awesome coffee at home. Grinding your own beans definitely qualifies for the "awesome" part, but the grinders themselves aren't cheap. One of the most popular models, in fact, rarely drops below $100.

So check this out: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Macy's has the with promo code FALL. That's with free shipping or ship-to-store.

I've been using this very grinder for a couple weeks, and it works extremely well. It's not crazy-loud (though it definitely makes noise), and the hopper can be removed if needed without spilling beans all over the place.

You can also get ultraprecise about the grind level, with 15 main settings and several more in between in each one.

Read more: Best coffee maker for 2020: Oxo, Bonavita, Ninja, Bunn and more

The one thing I don't like: The dial here is used to select grind time, not grind amount, which strikes me as rather pointless. I need to know how much coffee is coming out, not how long it's coming out.

Still, the Oxo ranked highest in CNET's list of the best coffee grinders, and this deal saves you 25%. Definitely worth a look.

