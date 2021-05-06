A Quiet Place 2 trailer prepares you for long-delayed scares

Paramount

A Quiet Place 2 got a new trailer on Thursday, hyping up the horror movie after its delay due to the pandemic. It'll hit US theatres on May 28, Australian cinemas on May 27 and it'll come to the UK on June 3.

Director John Krasinski's sequel follows the events of the 2018 original as the surviving members of the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) make their way through a world overrun by scary blind monsters who hunt people using their absolutely excellent hearing.

Krasinski's character will return in flashbacks, and Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou will join the series as new characters.

The movie was delayed a few weeks before its original March 20, 2020 release date, but early reactions were glowing. So it'll likely be worth the wait.