There aren't many Hollywood sequels to be genuinely excited about, but A Quiet Place: Part II is definitely one of them. The horror movie's trailer brings in the new year with aliens, single-take car rides through alien attacks, and rugged Cillian Murphy. It's going to be a great year!

The sequel sees the return of Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott, a mother protecting her children (Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) in a post-apocalyptic world overrun with Demogorgon-esque aliens with a keen sense of hearing. Breaking a twig is basically lethal.

John Krasinski returns as director and writer, and new cast members include Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. The next installment teases a threat beyond the creatures, and as Murphy's character points out: "The people that are left are not the kind of people worth saving."

A Quiet Place: Part II creeps into theaters March 20 in the US and the UK, and March 19 in Australia.