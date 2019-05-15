A quality five-piece cast-iron cookware set for less than $70

There's a red-hot sale on cast-iron cookware happening now, and if you're in the market to buy for yourself, as a great gift, or upgrade your current arsenal, you may want to strike while the iron is hot! The cast iron, that is...

Cast-iron cookware is one of the better kitchenware investments you can make. Cast iron is durable, great for a million and one types of cooking and gets better over time just as long as you season and care for it properly. And nothing cooks quite like cast iron, distributing heat evenly for precise searing and retaining consistent heat better than other cookware materials for braises and slow roasts.

The catch is that cast iron can be on the expensive side. Right now Walmart is offering a seriously sweet deal on a quality Lodge five-piece cast-iron cookware set. The set, which is currently available for online purchase only, includes two enameled cast-iron skillets for searing, sauteeing and many other uses; a cast-iron griddle, perfect for pancakes or crepes; and a six-quart Dutch oven (with lid), key for stews, soups, sauces, slow braising or oven roasting.

Lodge Logic 5-Piece Seasoned Cast Iron Set A five-piece seasoned and enameled cast-iron cookware set consisting of two preseasoned and high-rimmed, enameled skillets (8 inches and 10.25 inches), perfect for cooking steaks, pork chops, chicken breasts, sauteed vegetables and much more. A 5.5-quart Dutch oven is just the thing for slow Sunday sauces and stews, chilis, roasts and braised dishes like beef bourguignon. Finally, the 10.5-inch cast-iron griddle is perfect for pancakes, fried eggs, grilled veggies and much more. $69.00 at Walmart

This entire five-piece set is under $70 for a limited time and a total steal, considering some retailers sell the same Lodge cast-iron cookware set for $100 or more.

Now that your cast-iron set is on the way, read all about how to clean cast iron so it lasts forever.

Note that these products are independently chosen by our editors. CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.