A PS5 restock will happen at Sony's PlayStation Direct today (Update: Sold out)

James Phelan/CNET

PlayStation Direct, Sony's online store dedicated to PlayStation products, had a restock of PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles Thursday. Like all other restocks, it didn't last long.

Unlike other retailers with PS5 restocks, there were a lucky few who were able to access the Sony store early. They received an email Tuesday directly from Sony. If you want to get on this list, you'll need to be have a PlayStation Network ID and be signed up for marketing emails from Sony. You can read more about the PlayStation Direct and other PS5 restocks here.

Now playing: Watch this: Essential PlayStation 5 launch accessories

First published last year. Updated with the latest PS5 restock news.