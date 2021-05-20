A PS5 restock might be coming to PlayStation Direct today

James Phelan/CNET

The PlayStation 5 continues to be almost impossible to find, but there is a chance to get one from Sony's PlayStation Direct site. Some lucky people received an email from Sony saying they've been selected to buy a PS5 from its site at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT Thursday. Typically, Sony will then start a queue shortly after for everyone else to have a chance of getting a PS5.

Unlike other retailers, Sony's PlayStation Direct site handles its PS5 restocks a little differently. For one, you need a PSN account to check out (it's free). Second, you need to virtually wait "in line." Once you click on the PlayStation Direct site, you'll be added to a queue, and if you're lucky, you will get to the front of the line to get a PS5. You could up your chances by using multiple devices to get in the queue, but make sure they're not on the same Wi-Fi.

If you're unlucky and don't get a PS5, there's still some hope. A lucky few who have been in line before and signed up for PlayStation marketing emails might receive a line-pass email. This will take you right to the front of the line if you get one.

Good luck to everyone trying to get a PS5!

