A PS5 restock line is forming on PlayStation Direct again (Update: Sold out)

James Phelan/CNET

Today was a strange day for PS5 restocks. Sony's PlayStation Direct site started a queue, but when people got to the front of the line, they saw the sold out message -- unless they received an email from Sony regarding the restock. A second queue formed not long after with some able to secure a PS5. Walmart also restocked its PS5 inventory, which lasted for a short time, only to then have another restock some time later. Both sites eventually ran out of PS5s leaving many unfulfilled.

Sony's PlayStation Direct site handles its PS5 restocks a little differently to other retailers. For one, you need a PSN account to check out (it's free). Second, you need to virtually wait "in line." Once you click on the PlayStation Direct site, you'll be added to a queue, and if you're lucky, you will get to the front of the line to get a PS5. You could up your chances by using multiple devices to get in the queue, but make sure they're not on the same Wi-Fi.

If you're unlucky and don't get a PS5, there's still some hope. A lucky few who have been in line before and signed up for PlayStation marketing emails might receive a line-pass email. This will take you right to the front of the line if you get one.

Good luck to everyone trying to get a PS5!

