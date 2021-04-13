A PS5 controller sale as rare as the PS5: Get a PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller for $62

Sony

Are you one of the lucky ones who already has a PS5, or are you planning ahead for when you eventually get your next-gen console? If you have your eye on a PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller, you already know that it's a thing of beauty. It's both styled to look the part of a next-generation accessory and able to live up to its reputation as a superb controller. Here's the deal, though: It's never on sale. We've seen refurbs for a few dollars off, but good luck finding a brand-new unit at any price other than $70. Well, today is apparently your lucky day, because Daily Steals is offering the , a savings of $8.

You won't save a fortune on the controller, but this is only the second time I've seen on a new DualSense Wireless so far, so this is more about saving a few bucks than saving a fortune.

The controller features haptic feedback, adaptive triggers that vary the resistive force based on in-game context, a built-in mic and headset jack and more. The styling has been revamped from the DualShock 4 controller, with a better grip and a smart color scheme. But in case you were wondering, no, it won't work with your existing PS4.

Of course, the standard caveat applies: This deal is while supplies last.

