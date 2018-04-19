CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Internet

A Prime number for Amazon: 100 million plus (The 3:59, Ep. 389)

Also on the podcast, we talk about Qualcomm’s struggles in China and a new tool that lets anyone create an Alexa skill.

amazon-shipping-box.jpg

 Getty

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

A Prime number for Amazon: 100 million plus (The 3:59, Ep. 389)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: This app could turn your phone into a lie detector