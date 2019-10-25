MIT engineers devise new way to remove carbon dioxide from the air

MIT

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology may have developed a new weapon in the fight against climate change. Researchers have created a new system for removing carbon dioxide from a stream of air that can work at almost any concentration level, from power plant emissions to open air, according to MIT News.

MIT said the new system requires less energy and money to operate than other methods, which require higher concentrations, such as those found in the flue emissions from fossil fuel-based power plants.

The device at the heart of the system is like a large battery that absorbs carbon dioxide from the air and passes over its electrodes as it's being charged up. The battery then releases the gas when it's discharged.

The system's inner-workings are detailed further by the researchers -- MIT postdoc Sahag Voskian and professor T. Alan Hatton -- in a paper called Faradaic Electro-swing Reactive Adsorption for CO2 Capture, which was published this month n the journal Energy and Environmental Science.

"In my laboratories, we have been striving to develop new technologies to tackle a range of environmental issues that avoid the need for thermal energy sources, changes in system pressure or addition of chemicals to complete the separation and release cycles," Hatton told MIT News. "This carbon dioxide capture technology is a clear demonstration of the power of electrochemical approaches that require only small swings in voltage to drive the separations."

While operating, the device alternates between charging and discharging. During a charging cycle, fresh air blows through the system. During discharging, concentrated carbon dioxide blows through.

During the charging cycle, a reaction takes place among the stacks of electrodes in the device, which are coated with a special compound. The electrodes have a natural affinity for carbon dioxide and readily react, MIT News said, even at low concentrations. When the battery is discharged, the reaction reverses.