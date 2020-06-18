A new Skate sequel has finally been announced by EA

Today at EA Play, EA finally announced a game fans have been clamouring after for years.



Skate is back.

Did we get a trailer? Did we get gameplay footage? Did we even see a single screenshot? No. EA simply said the name Skate, said it was being worked on and it was in the early stages. That's it.

Is that enough? Yes. Personally, as a huge fan of the series, I'm excited just to know the game is being worked on. Can't wait to see more. Since the game is early in development, it's probably safe to say this will be a next generation title for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

It's also safe to say we won't be seeing it for a while. I get the sense this game hasn't been in development for long at this point. Hopefully EA can create something that matches the legacy of its predecessors.