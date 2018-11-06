A new Shrek project is coming, but some think it goes ogre the line

DreamWorks

Illumination Entertainment founder Chris Meledandri says he's planning to revamp Universal's Shrek and Puss 'n' Boots franchises, according to a Variety interview published Tuesday.

Meledandri doesn't want to change the successful franchises too much, he said, and hopes to keep the voice cast of the popular films, which includes Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas.

"When you look back on those vocal performances they're awesome, and while you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterizations," he told Variety. "The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it's not simply yet another film in a series of sequels."

A source confirmed that "a Shrek project is in development at DreamWorks Animation." Meledandri oversees DreamWorks and Illumination, which are both owned by Universal.

But not all fans think Shrek needs a cinema shakeup. And others think that if the original cast is back, it's not even a shakeup to begin with.

Rebooting a franchise with the original cast? That's not a reboot, that's more of a sequel. Something neither of which I want pic.twitter.com/bOW4G03hQE — Ryder (@DailySarcasm425) November 6, 2018

Shrek is already a masterpiece LEAVE IT ALONE!!!! — 🕵🏽‍♂️⚡ (@JrgeAlejBarrNie) November 6, 2018

How can you reboot an angel??? how can you improve a god?????https://t.co/plU6gCX8D8 — 🦃faith🦃 (@faith_schaffer) November 6, 2018

It’s all ogre now — Joe Barros (@Jacksenflaxen) November 6, 2018

Illumination Entertainment, founded by Meledandri in 2007, is most famous for its Minions films. That worries some, who don't think the Illumination style lends itself to the Shrek swamp.

If literally anything changes about his design I am rioting — 🦃faith🦃 (@faith_schaffer) November 6, 2018

Like I have nothing against Illumination, I love their style, they're super!! But I imagined Shrek in the style of Despicable Me and out loud whispered "don't do that to the king" — 🦃faith🦃 (@faith_schaffer) November 6, 2018

NOT ILLUMINATION!!!!!!!!!! Please no. They use some of the cheapest animation on so many movies and it hasn’t updated. Also, a remake? @jacksfilms WILL NOT STAND FOR THIS BLASPHEMY!!!! — Kyle Davis (@TheDaringPastry) November 6, 2018

It's unclear how this news is different from plans for Shrek 5. As of 2017, that film supposedly had a completed script, and reinvention of the series, maybe with a focus on Shrek and Fiona's kids, was already being talked about.

Just do shrek 5 please not this https://t.co/yTsDVwq20X — Oscar Joe (@poppunk_nerd) November 6, 2018

i mean i guess somebody did once tell me the world was gonna roll me https://t.co/kQbpFC5ygV — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) November 6, 2018

No date or title was announced for a new Shrek film, but it seems 2020 would be the earliest possible.