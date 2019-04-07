A new, mystery 'untitled' Marvel movie will be shot in Australia

Marvel Studios

Thanks in part to a $24 million injection from the Australian Federal government a new, as yet unannounced Marvel movie is set to be shot in Sydney, Australia.

In a release sent by Mitch Fifield, Australia's Minister for Communications and the Arts, and Don Harwin, New South Wales' Minister for the Arts, the movie was simply referred to as an "Untitled Marvel Studios Feature Film".

Production will take place at Fox Studios Australia and other locations in Australia.

It's not the first time Marvel has shot a movie here.

"We are very excited to have Marvel return to Australia following the incredible success of Thor: Ragnarok. Securing this latest production will bring over $150 million of new international investment, create 4,700 new Australian jobs and use the services of around 1,200 local businesses," said Fifield.

We could possibly be looking at a fourth Thor movie considering Chris Hemsworth, who is Australian, is the star. Also Taika Waititi is from that neck of the woods, being from New Zealand. That's just a three-hour flight.

Government funding was secured via its Made in NSW fund.

Marvel is, of course, very close to releasing Avengers: Endgame, which will most likely become the highest grossing Marvel movie to date. It's difficult to speculate exactly where Marvel will take the universe after that movie. The only thing we can be sure of, at this point, is there will definitely be more movies.