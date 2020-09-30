A new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer starring Keanu Reeves played during the NBA Finals

CD Project Red

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most heavily anticipated games of 2020. Today, during the first game in the NBA Finals series between Miama Heat and the LA Lakers, we saw a new ad for the game, featuring Keanu Reeves, who also stars in the upcoming game.

There was a recent #Cyberpunk2077 ad with Keanu Reeves, which was shown in the NBA finals game 1. Credit @geoffkeighley pic.twitter.com/gFOusuXG0V — Cyberpunk 2077 Countdown + News (@PlayCyberPunk) October 1, 2020

The game is set for release on November 19.

But Cyberpunk 2077 has also been at the centre of a broad debate about video game development and "crunch". With the game's release date so close, CD Projekt Red -- the developers behind the game -- are about to go into what studio head Adam Badowski is calling a "final sprint". According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, this means mandatory six day work weeks for the Cyberpunk 2077. Previously, CD Projekt Red had promised that developers would not have to "crunch" on the game.

"This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make," said Badowski, in a statement posted on Twitter, "but everyone is well compensated for every extra hour they put in. And, like in recent years, 10% of the annual profit our company generates in 2020 will be split directly among the team."