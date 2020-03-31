iPhone 9 case reportedly at Best Buy may be a big hint

James Martin/CNET

Apple's cheaper 4.7-inch iPhone has been rumored for months. And while the coronavirus pandemic has added an extra layer of uncertainty to whether it will arrive his spring, images of a new case seem to indicate it's still on its way.

If an image sent to 9to5Mac and MacRumors is to be believed, Best Buy is already receiving cases for a "New iPhone 4.7-inch, 2020." According to the sites, the case in question from Urban Armor Gear comes with instructions that it should not be sold until Sunday, April 5.

Rumored for a while, the new 4.7-inch iPhone may be called the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. Like the original iPhone SE, it is expected to be cheaper than recent iPhone models like the $700 iPhone 11. It is said to keep a design similar to the iPhone 8, including having a home button, but will have updated internal components to make it more modern than that 2017 phone like an A13 processor.

Rumors previously had the phone pegged to come out by the end of March for potentially $399 but with just hours remaining in the month, it is unclear if that date will still be hit.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.