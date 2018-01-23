Remember all the hype surrounding Apple's 3D Touch for iPhones not so long ago?

Well, the pressure-sensitive feature that came with the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus to compliment swiping and other actions may not be in a newer model, according to KGI Securities analyst and known Apple commentator Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors).

Kuo claims that the feature you can use to quickly find a number, an email or take a selfie won't be in a rumored 6.1-inch iPhone expected to be released later this year. Kuo said the new phone, supposedly in the $700 to $800 price range, will have features similar to the iPhone X, including Face ID, an aluminum frame, and a single-lens rear camera.

The phone is expected to be released in a 5.8-inch and a 6.5-inch model, with full-screen designs similar to the iPhone X.

Kuo didn't address one key new feature: wireless charging.

The news comes a day after Kuo claimed Apple will discontinue the original iPhone X when the second-generation model is released later this year, instead of making the $999 phone cheaper.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.